Heart of Louisiana: Preservation Hall

Preservation Hall
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When you step inside Preservation Hall, you can feel the old wooden floor sag beneath your feet. And the room is dimly lit with walls that haven’t been painted in decades. There is something else that hasn’t changed – traditional New Orleans jazz music.

To read more, visit Heart of Louisiana here.

