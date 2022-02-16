Man caught up in gas station shooting says NOPD never reached out to him for witness statement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans East man said he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, caught up in the middle of a shooting that thankfully didn’t result in anyone’s death, but left his car with its windows shot out.

He said when he called New Orleans Police after the shooting to give a statement and get the information for his insurance, nobody showed up.

“I need answers, and I don’t know anywhere else I can go to get them,” said Jake Davis, a 48-year resident of New Orleans. “I’m sure there are other citizens of my great city that feel the same way.”

Davis was at the Chevron off Crowder Boulevard and I-10 around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Police records show they responded to an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. A juvenile was walking with a group when an unknown suspect started firing.

The juveniles fled toward the gas station, where an elderly man was startled, thinking they were firing at him. He fired back, hitting one of the juveniles in the arm. The injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Davis said he was in the gas station getting food. When he walked back out to his car, he bent down to pick up his keys. That’s when he said he heard the glass above his head shatter.

“Everything is just shot out and damaged,” he said. “I’ve never seen the crime and the things happening so blatant as it is now.”

Three of the four windows on his SUV are shot out. A bullet hole can be seen both in the rear of the vehicle and in the front windshield.

Davis said he went to his nearby home after the shooting. When he called NOPD, an officer told him somebody would come by his house within an hour or so to take his witness statement and provide an incident number for him to be able to file with his insurance.

Davis said he waited, but nobody showed.

“I don’t get a phone call or visit or anything,” he said.

When he called back in the morning, he said NOPD told him that he would have to wait days to get a report number.

“He essentially tells me that if nobody didn’t die it’s not a priority, and that’s why I have to wait two or three days before I get a response from the public service that’s responsible for my safety,” Davis said.

FOX 8 reached out to NOPD to connect Davis with detectives.

Davis said the brazenness of the criminals in New Orleans right now makes this crime surge different, and he called out city leaders for what he said is a lack of action.

NOPD is actively investigating the shooting and has been provided surveillance video by the gas station where it occurred.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

