Man shot; pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in same neighborhood, Tangipahoa sheriff says

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - February has turned out to be a violent month for a neighborhood east of Hammond’s city limits off of Range Road.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said this week they are investigating an armed robbery and a shooting that occurred in the same area within recent weeks.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that a Domino’s Pizza Delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on the night of Feb. 8 on Parker Blvd. The suspects made an order and drew weapons when the driver arrived for delivery, Travis said. A total of $62 in cash was stolen in addition to the stolen food. Travis said that the two suspects are around 15 or 16 years old and did not share their identities due to being underage.

One individual is 5-foot-1 and was last seen wearing a red hoodie. The other suspect is about 6-foot tall.

Travis said that the armed suspects fled on foot and the driver was unharmed.

Later that week on Sat., Feb. 12, a man was shot multiple times on East Coleman Street and Easy Street. The driver was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said that there are two suspect vehicles that they are trying to locate after identifying them through a surveillance video.

The two vehicles in question are a dark gray 2014 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate 871 EJJ. This vehicle may have bullet holes on the driver-side rear quarter panel. The other vehicle is a white 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with license plate number 503 EOR.

Possible suspects or a motive are unknown at this time.

Anyone with any information related to either of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

