New feature allows Louisiana residents to register as organ donors with LA Wallet app

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in Louisiana can now register as organ, tissue and eye donors directly through the LA Wallet app on a mobile device.

The new feature has been made available thanks to a partnership between LOPA, a member of Donate Life Louisiana, and LA Wallet.

According to LOPA, citizens with a Louisiana driver’s license or state ID can use the free app to register and/or update their existing registry.

“This new feature makes it even easier for people to register their decision to save lives through donation,” said Kelly Ranum, CEO of LOPA. “The growing popularity of LA Wallet, its accessibility and ease of use make the app attractive for the donation and transplantation community. People no longer have to visit the OMV or wait for their license to be renewed in order to join the registry. They can do it anywhere and at any time.”

To register as a donor or claim your existing registry in LA Wallet:

1. Open the LA Wallet app.

2. Click on the Menu bottom at the bottom right corner.

3. Select “Organ Donor Registration” under Louisiana State Service.

4. This will bring you to the Louisiana Donor Registry. If you previously registered you can find and claim your existing registration and make any updates needed. If you aren’t registered, fill in the information in the form and you will be added as soon as you hit submit.

“With nearly 2,000 Louisianians waiting for a lifesaving transplant, offering the opportunity to register through LA Wallet was in line with our mission,” said Calvin Fabre, Founder and President of Envoc, the app’s developer. “We are proud to give our residents an easy way to provide hope and possible life to others.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE LA WALLET APP

