NOFD battling two major fires early Wednesday

By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department was battling two major fires early Wednesday morning (Feb. 16), a two-alarm blaze that tore through two homes in Broadmoor and a three-alarm fire raging at a self-storage facility in Algiers.

No injuries or casualties have been reported by the NOFD in either fire.

The Broadmoor fire appeared to have ravaged two single-story houses in the 3200 block of Toledano Street and caused minor damage to a third. The fire began in an unoccupied wood-framed house and spread into a shotgun double next door that had at least one side severely damaged.

Five people were displaced from the second home, the NOFD said. Scorch marks visible from the outside indicated the flames extended into the attics of both residences.

Fire destroyed two Broadmoor homes in the 3200 block of Toledano Street early Wednesday (Feb....
Fire destroyed two Broadmoor homes in the 3200 block of Toledano Street early Wednesday (Feb. 16).(Google Maps)

Across the river, firefighters on the West Bank sounded a third alarm shortly before 5:45 a.m. on a large fire at 3200 General De Gaulle Dr. in Algiers. The location is the Life Storage facility, and the NOFD requested a hazardous materials unit to join the firefighting effort there.

A three-alarm fire was being fought early Wednesday (Feb. 16) at the Life Storage self-storage...
A three-alarm fire was being fought early Wednesday (Feb. 16) at the Life Storage self-storage facility at 3200 General De Gaulle Dr. in Algiers.(New Orleans Fire Department)

The cause of each fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A three-alarm fire was being fought early Wednesday (Feb. 16) at the Life Storage self-storage...
A three-alarm fire was being fought early Wednesday (Feb. 16) at the Life Storage self-storage facility at 3200 General De Gaulle Dr. in Algiers.(Google Maps)

