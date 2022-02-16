BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Suspect shot, killed by deputies after refusing to get out of car in Marrero, JPSO says

A suspect was shot and killed by deputies early Wednesday (Feb. 16) after refusing to get out...
A suspect was shot and killed by deputies early Wednesday (Feb. 16) after refusing to get out of a vehicle in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a suspect early Wednesday (Feb. 16), after the man refused to get out of a vehicle and instead started its engine while facing the lawmen, the agency said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Wilson Street in Marrero, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said. The identity and age of the suspect were not immediately disclosed.

Deputies were dispatched to the street on an unspecified 911 call, Rivarde said, and found the suspect inside a vehicle. The JPSO said the man refused several commands to step out of the vehicle.

“After several minutes of deputies speaking with the suspect and attempting to secure his cooperation, the suspect escalated his refusal to cooperate by starting his vehicle’s engine,” Rivarde said. “Deputies who were in the direct path of the vehicle discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect several times.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said.

Rivarde said the incident was captured on “several” of the body-worn cameras with which JPSO Sheriff Joe Lopinto recently outfitted many deputies. Those cameras have been secured as evidence in the shooting investigation, Rivarde said. Investigators also are interviewing the responding deputies and witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with “relevant video footage” or additional information on the incident is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

Fire destroyed two Broadmoor homes in the 3200 block of Toledano Street early Wednesday (Feb....
NOFD battles two major fires early Wednesday in Broadmoor, Algiers
Fire destroyed a Broadmoor home in the 3200 block of Toledano Street early Wednesday (Feb. 16).
Broadmoor, Algiers fires 021622
Lucha Krewe
‘Absolutely heartbreaking,’ Lucha Krewe has nearly $5,000 worth of sound equipment stolen
Current state of Covid and kids
COVID-19 cases on the downswing, next few weeks critical in making sure it stays that way