Suspect shot, killed by deputies after refusing to get out of car in Marrero, JPSO says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a suspect early Wednesday (Feb. 16), after the man refused to get out of a vehicle and instead started its engine while facing the lawmen, the agency said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Wilson Street in Marrero, JPSO spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said. The identity and age of the suspect were not immediately disclosed.

Deputies were dispatched to the street on an unspecified 911 call, Rivarde said, and found the suspect inside a vehicle. The JPSO said the man refused several commands to step out of the vehicle.

“After several minutes of deputies speaking with the suspect and attempting to secure his cooperation, the suspect escalated his refusal to cooperate by starting his vehicle’s engine,” Rivarde said. “Deputies who were in the direct path of the vehicle discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect several times.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said.

Rivarde said the incident was captured on “several” of the body-worn cameras with which JPSO Sheriff Joe Lopinto recently outfitted many deputies. Those cameras have been secured as evidence in the shooting investigation, Rivarde said. Investigators also are interviewing the responding deputies and witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with “relevant video footage” or additional information on the incident is asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.