Tangipahoa man left for dead after shot and robbed; three arrested

Three arrested in connection to Tangipahoa man shot; left for dead
Three arrested in connection to Tangipahoa man shot; left for dead(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST
ROBERT, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrests of three suspects accused of burglary and attempted murder.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that the incident occurred on Jan. 22 when three suspects allegedly broke into a home on Milton Lane in Robert. Detectives say that the suspects burglarized the home in an armed robbery attempt, shooting resident George “Bull” Milton several times.

Travis says that Milton sustained life-threatening injuries and underwent multiple surgeries to save his life. He is listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, Travis said.

The following individuals were arrested and booked for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and armed robbery:

  • Raymond Garner, 31, of Pass Christian, Miss.
  • Terrance “T” Nelson, 36, of Hammond
  • Kyle “Baby K” Ricker, 18, of Tickfaw
Raymond Garner, 31, of Pass Christian, Miss.
Raymond Garner, 31, of Pass Christian, Miss.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Terrance “T” Nelson, 36, of Hammond
Terrance “T” Nelson, 36, of Hammond(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kyle “Baby K” Ricker, 18, of Tickfaw
Kyle “Baby K” Ricker, 18, of Tickfaw(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Travis says the three were posing as customers interested in buying property from Milton. The suspects allegedly produced a handgun, beat Milton, and shot him four times before robbing him. Milton reportedly summoned the help of a neighbor while left alone to fight below-freezing temperatures.

Ricker was also booked with assault by drive-by shooting on a warrant related to an incident on Dec. 6, 2021, on Tuttle Road in Pumpkin Center.

Deputies say that on that night, Ricker was disgruntled with a resident over a prior shooting event, which left his cousin Jacob McMorris shot in the head. Ricker chose to even the score by shooting the residence multiple times.

