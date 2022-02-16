BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

VIDEO: 70-year-old carjacked in Fontainebleau neighborhood in broad daylight

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 shows yet another brazen, broad daylight carjacking.

The incident happened in the Fontainebleau neighborhood on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to the viewer, her 70-year-old mother-in-law had just returned from picking up her 5-year-old daughter from school. She noticed a gate on the side of their house was open and didn’t want the dog to get out.

The viewer says her mother-in-law turned off the car, walked around the vehicle, and opened the back passenger door for the child.

After walking away briefly to close the gate, when they turned around, they saw someone driving off in their white Lexus SUV.

In the surveillance video captured by a neighbor, a red vehicle passes the victim’s car and then backs up down the street before someone jumps into the driver’s seat and drives off.

“I’m so angry with our city right now,” the viewer says. “I don’t care about the car. That is replaceable. I care that my child witnessed a crime, is anxious to leave the house, and is now missing her Katty Bunny (stuffed animal).”

The viewer says her daughter sleeps with the stuffed bunny every night. The woman’s father-in-law passed away in October and the child snuggles the bunny when she’s missing “Poppy.”

“I’m angry that my child cannot come home from school during daylight on a Tuesday without witnessing a crime,” she continued. “Something has got to change.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans

Latest News

Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
Family identifies man killed by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said this week they are investigating an armed robbery...
Man shot; pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in same neighborhood, Tangipahoa sheriff says
VIDEO: Fontainebleau carjacking in broad daylight
VIDEO: Fontainebleau carjacking in broad daylight
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites