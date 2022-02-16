VIDEO: 70-year-old carjacked in Fontainebleau neighborhood in broad daylight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video obtained by FOX 8 shows yet another brazen, broad daylight carjacking.

The incident happened in the Fontainebleau neighborhood on Tues., Feb. 15.

According to the viewer, her 70-year-old mother-in-law had just returned from picking up her 5-year-old daughter from school. She noticed a gate on the side of their house was open and didn’t want the dog to get out.

The viewer says her mother-in-law turned off the car, walked around the vehicle, and opened the back passenger door for the child.

After walking away briefly to close the gate, when they turned around, they saw someone driving off in their white Lexus SUV.

In the surveillance video captured by a neighbor, a red vehicle passes the victim’s car and then backs up down the street before someone jumps into the driver’s seat and drives off.

“I’m so angry with our city right now,” the viewer says. “I don’t care about the car. That is replaceable. I care that my child witnessed a crime, is anxious to leave the house, and is now missing her Katty Bunny (stuffed animal).”

The viewer says her daughter sleeps with the stuffed bunny every night. The woman’s father-in-law passed away in October and the child snuggles the bunny when she’s missing “Poppy.”

“I’m angry that my child cannot come home from school during daylight on a Tuesday without witnessing a crime,” she continued. “Something has got to change.”

