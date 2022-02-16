BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson(MDOC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Convicted killer Michael Wilson is now facing additional charges after his escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility over the weekend.

Along with escape charges from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilson is also charged with carjacking in Jackson County.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wilson made his way to Jackson County after he caught a ride with a woman who lives in Hattiesburg. The victim said she was giving 51-year-old Wilson a ride to his truck that he said was broken down. The two ended up on Old Biloxi Road in the Latimer community.

The woman told investigators Wilson reached over to turn off her car and ordered her to get into the truck or he would kill her. She refused and said Wilson started punching her. The woman said he pushed her out of the car and began punching and kicking her while she was on the ground. Once again, the victim said she refused Wilson’s order to get into the trunk.

The woman said Wilson jumped into her car and drove off. She said she flagged down a car and the driver called the George County Sheriff’s Department. A George County deputy stayed with the victim until Jakcon County deputies got there.

Around 12:51 p.m., Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier off School Road at Success Road.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was transferred to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, about 20 miles farther away from the Coast than Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The prison was once a privately-owned facility for juveniles until several investigations into mistreatment, abuse, and corruption shut its doors.

Now owned by the state, the prison re-opened just last month as a corrections facility for adults. With a specialty in inmates addicted to drugs, the prison also serves as a maximum-security prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans

Latest News

Crowder shooting confusion
Man caught up in gas station shooting says NOPD never reached out to him for witness statement
Tulane researchers used three-dimensional computer models to study the effects of proposed...
Tulane researchers see a ‘win-win’ in finding alternatives to using the Bonnet Carre Spillway to prevent flooding
Crowder shooting confusion
Crowder shooting confusion, SUV theft
Alvin Kamara mugshot
2 more arrested, 1 wanted in Kamara’s Las Vegas fight, court records show
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Passenger reportedly went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf