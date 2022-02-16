Zack: A humid breeze today; storm chance Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big change is the weather story for your Wednesday as a humid breeze will build in from the Gulf leading to a much more icky feel and possibly some rain chances.

It’s not as cold out there this morning as that southerly breeze has kicked in. Expect that breeze to bring a few quick moving showers or sprinkles through the day today but nothing too heavy is expected. Highs this afternoon hit the middle 70′s.

The storm day this week will be on Thursday as a cold front approaches the area. The timing of these storms is more so during the afternoon and evening so the first half of the day may not be all that bad. It will be quite warm and humid with gusty southerly winds. Highs are expected to hit the upper 70′s. There will be a small chance one or two storms try to turn severe but that threat looks fairly limited.

Friday into the weekend kicks off the big parade calendar and well the weather doesn’t look to be an issue. It will be cooler with chilly nights and cool but dry days. Outside of some cloudy periods, all you need to worry about is dressing for the temperatures this weekend and not the rain.

By the early half of next week the first 80 degree day may be on the way this year. We could have some storms as well.

