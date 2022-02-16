BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans after a lengthy rehab stint in Portland. The Pelicans brass was guarded on any update concerning Zion’s health.

“Zion continues to progress well, anecdotally at least. He feels very good. Trajan was just with him last weekend, and was really encouraged on how he is. We hope toward the end of next week, maybe the beginning of the following week, we’ll have some imaging done, and get a better update. So it’s hard to give you anything other than what we see,” said Pelicans David Griffin.

On last Sunday’s Final Play, FOX 8 analyst Jeff Duncan felt there’s more to read into on Zion’s return tot he city.

“Oh, I think we read a lot into it. It means he’s close to coming back. He’s not back here to have a vacation, or to see CJ McCullom play. I think he’s close to getting back,” said Jeff Duncan.

Now the skeptics will point out they’ve heard optimistic timeline’s before concerning Zion’s return, and most of they time they didn’t come to fruition.

“Well I have to tell you Garland, I was one of those doubters about two weeks ago. But everything I’ve been hearing lately, he’s going to be back on the court after the all-star break. Tell me how exciting that will be for local fan base. You make this big trade for McCullom, then you get the big guy back on the court. I’m sure it’s going to take him a little while to get back into basketball shape, but it’s still a very positive development. The fact that he’s back here, and everything I’m hearing, they expect him to play this season,” said Duncan.

The Pelicans first game after the all-star break is February 25th at the Suns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600
Suspects jumped out of a Honda Accord and opened fire on a man leaving the Volunteers of...
2 dead, 4 wounded over violent 24 hours in New Orleans

Latest News

Pelicans still waiting on the return of Zion Williamson.
Jeff Duncan analyzes the latest moves by the Pelicans
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the...
Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109
Anthony Davis and the Lakers eliminate the Portland Trail Blazers.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith: The Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis
C.J. McCollum
McCollum and Pelicans get on same page to take down Toronto 120-90