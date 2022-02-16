Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last week, Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans after a lengthy rehab stint in Portland. The Pelicans brass was guarded on any update concerning Zion’s health.

“Zion continues to progress well, anecdotally at least. He feels very good. Trajan was just with him last weekend, and was really encouraged on how he is. We hope toward the end of next week, maybe the beginning of the following week, we’ll have some imaging done, and get a better update. So it’s hard to give you anything other than what we see,” said Pelicans David Griffin.

On last Sunday’s Final Play, FOX 8 analyst Jeff Duncan felt there’s more to read into on Zion’s return tot he city.

“Oh, I think we read a lot into it. It means he’s close to coming back. He’s not back here to have a vacation, or to see CJ McCullom play. I think he’s close to getting back,” said Jeff Duncan.

Now the skeptics will point out they’ve heard optimistic timeline’s before concerning Zion’s return, and most of they time they didn’t come to fruition.

“Well I have to tell you Garland, I was one of those doubters about two weeks ago. But everything I’ve been hearing lately, he’s going to be back on the court after the all-star break. Tell me how exciting that will be for local fan base. You make this big trade for McCullom, then you get the big guy back on the court. I’m sure it’s going to take him a little while to get back into basketball shape, but it’s still a very positive development. The fact that he’s back here, and everything I’m hearing, they expect him to play this season,” said Duncan.

The Pelicans first game after the all-star break is February 25th at the Suns.

