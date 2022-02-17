Bruce: Spotty showers through midday-Windy few storms possible through early evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As your Thursday progresses, we start with a few passing showers through 3pm. After 4pm, a line of showers and a few storms move in from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures are quite warm in the upper 70s with a strong southerly wind. A few passing showers moved through during the overnight. Expect more rain through the day Thursday with coverage and intensity increasing into the afternoon.

Bruce: Rain returns today with a few showers through 3pm Many dry hours through then. After 3pm, a strong cold front brings heavy rain at times an a few possible strong storms from 4pm-10pm. Then we dry out just in time for the weekend parades. pic.twitter.com/8e3VuRIEyV — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 17, 2022

The Storm Prediction Center places a level 3 risk for severe weather just to our north across central Mississippi where the strongest storms are likely. A level 2 slight risk dips into parts of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes and Pearl River county. The rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and area of Southeast Louisiana around Lake Pontchartrain are in a level one risk meaning that a storm or two will reach severe limits before the end of the afternoon. Rain should pick up through mid-day with the heaviest activity after noon into the early evening. The front moves through later this evening bringing in a strong north wind and allowing us to clear out just in time for the weekend. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. The weekend parade forecast looks good with cool, but mostly dry conditions at least into Sunday night.

