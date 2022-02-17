Gunman holds up two Tulane students as they returned home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I was sitting in my room and out of nowhere, I heard my roommates running to the door, absolutely screaming bloody murder,” says Sydney Jackson.

Jackson says she comforted her two roommates, both Tulane University students, who had just been held up at gunpoint outside their Oak Street home.

“They explained to us that as they were getting out of the car, a silver sedan pulled up next to them and held a gun to their neck. He told them to shut up, or they were dead,” says Jackson.

Jackson says her friends were in shock. The gunman, she says, wanted to steal their car and demanded her keys.

“Her keys were in her backpack. She was flustered and could find them,” says Jackson.

The victim threw her backpack to the gunman, who then proceeded to try to find her keys, but he couldn’t.

“But when it took too long, they got nervous that people were going to come out because my friends were screaming and causing a commotion,” says Jackson.

The gunman took off without getting anything. The Tulane student ran for help.

“We were just hugging and holding them because they were obviously traumatized,” says Jackson.

This attempted carjacking was one of five incidents in the past 24 hours.

CRIMETRACKER

Man caught up in gas station shooting says NOPD never reached out to him for witness statement

‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car

VIDEO: Grandmother carjacked in Fontainebleau neighborhood in broad daylight

Besides the incident involving the Tulane students, police investigated two separate carjackings; one on Alvar, and another at Magazine and Toledano.

Police also investigated two armed robberies where gunmen stole the victim’s vehicles, one on France Street and the other on Burgundy.

“It’s happening all over the city. We’re just lucky and happy that they’re ok,” says Jackson.

Police continue to investigate the armed robberies, if you know anything, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.