High-profile New Orleans defense attorney dies at 73

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans defense attorney Martin Regan has died, according to friends and family members. He was 73.

Regan leaves behind three sons.

Family members say Regan suffered a stroke last week and battled health issues for several years.

His law partner, James Manasseh, says Regan was one of the most prolific trial lawyers in Louisiana history.

“He took on cases that others would not touch,” Manasseh wrote on Facebook. “He fought for people that no one cared about.”

Recently notable, Regan represented Trung Le, who was convicted in a deadly 2014 gunfight on Bourbon Street that killed an innocent bystander and nursing student Brittany Thomas. He also represented former Catholic Deacon George Brignac, who was awaiting trial for allegedly sexually abusing young boys in the 1970s and 80s when he died in 2020.

After Regan’s wife passed, he took over primary care of his sons, all three of which were diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

