Kenner: Zahn administration confirms Deputy CAO Chad Pitfield has been terminated

By Lee Zurik
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 News has learned Deputy CAO for the City of Kenner has been terminated.

A series of FOX 8 investigations showed Kenner paid Pitfield $86,000 in disaster pay in the months following Hurricane Ida. FOX 8 also found evidence that Pitfield may have been double-dipping while working for the City of Kenner and as a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy.

FOX 8 learned the City of Kenner and JPSO received federal subpoenas last week seeking information about Pitfield’s employment. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn’s administration placed Pitfield on leave without pay yesterday. He was fired today.

