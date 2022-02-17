BBB Accredited Business
Lorretta Harrison, first Black woman to own a praline company in NOLA, dies at 66

Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New...
Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New Orleans, passed away at 66.(Twitter/MayorCantrell)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Legendary chef, candy maker, and the crowned “Queen of Pralines,” Loretta Harrison, died of cancer on Feb. 16 at the age of 66, according to friends and family.

Harrison was the first Black woman to own and operate a praline company in New Orleans. She won numerous awards for her contribution to the economic success of New Orleans, her service to the community, and her philanthropist spirit.

Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New...
Loretta Harrison, the first Black woman to own and operate her own praline company in New Orleans, passed away at 66.(Twitter/MayorCantrell)

“As the generations continue to change the praline goodness stays the same,” her website reads.

Malik Batholomew, founder of Know NOLA Tours, remembers Harrison as a “beautiful woman who shared her love of God and food with everyone she met!”

“She was an inspiration and an icon, and our City mourns her loss,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell tweeted.

Loretta’s Authentic Pralines was born more than 35 years ago. With $700 in capital and a dream, Harrison took a family recipe and tried it out on the public at the New Orleans Jazz Fest. The rest is history.

Harrison found a home in the French Market Farmer’s Market and eventually opened a second storefront and warehouse in the Faubourg Marigny. Her website also ships pralines across the country.

Harrison often said her family firmly believes “if you put God first, he will grant the wishes of your heart.”

