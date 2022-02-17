BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU dominates Georgia 84-65 for third straight win

Darius Days (4) records a double-double against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Darius Days (4) records a double-double against Georgia on Wednesday, Feb. 16.(LSU Men's Basketball Twitter)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) are now on a three game winning streak after a dominate 84-65 win over Georgia (6-20, 1-12 SEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU led as many as 30 points in the second half and were up by 16 at the break. The Tigers had a trio of players in double figures led by Tari Eason who finished with 21 points, Brandon Murray had 15 points and Darius Days added 15 as well.

Georgia turned the ball over 26 times against the Tigers, with 15 coming in the first half. LSU leads the nation in steals and finished the game with 16. The Tigers were able to score 29 points off of Bulldog turnovers.

The Tigers have not lost a game this season when they start Xavier Pinson, Efton Reid, Mwani Wilkinson, Murray and Days going 17-0 with those starting five.

It was a slow start for both LSU and Georgia as they shot a combined 28% from the field going 7-for-25 and 3-for-14 from behind the arc with just under 12 minutes left to play in the first half with the Bulldogs up 10-9.

The Bulldogs used an 8-1 run to go up 15-10, but the Tigers would get back-to-back scores from Days and Murray to tie the game at 15-15. LSU would take a 17-15 lead after an Eason layup with 8:26 left to go before halftime, but Georgia would score five straight points to give them a 20-19 lead over the LSU with 6:44 left in the first half.

Georgia would briefly hold on to the one point lead before LSU took over after Days layup to make it 21-20 with 6:19 left in the first half.

The Tigers would end the first half on a 19-2 run to give them a 16 point lead at 38-22. LSU forced the Bulldogs into 15 first half turnovers and scored 17 points off of them.

In the second half the Tigers pushed their 16 point lead to 26 after a 13-1 run to make it 56-30 with 12:47 left to play in the second half.

The Tigers shot the ball better in the second half from behind the arc going 5-for-10. After shooting just 2-for-13 from three in the second half.

LSU will head to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Morning sports for Thurs., Jan. 13
Tulane forward Kevin Cross scored 17 points in their win over South Florida.
Tulane’s Ron Hunter says forward Kevin Cross is having MVP season
LSU Women's Basketball.
Mulkey’s Tigers move up in AP Top 25 after West Palm Beach Invitational
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) signals a three-point basket against Lipscomb next to center Efton...
LSU moves up to No. 16 ahead of SEC play
Loyola men's hoops update
Loyola Wolf Pack off to a 12-0 start