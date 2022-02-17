LSU dominates Georgia 84-65 for third straight win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-7, 7-6 SEC) are now on a three game winning streak after a dominate 84-65 win over Georgia (6-20, 1-12 SEC) on Wednesday, Feb. 16 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU led as many as 30 points in the second half and were up by 16 at the break. The Tigers had a trio of players in double figures led by Tari Eason who finished with 21 points, Brandon Murray had 15 points and Darius Days added 15 as well.

Georgia turned the ball over 26 times against the Tigers, with 15 coming in the first half. LSU leads the nation in steals and finished the game with 16. The Tigers were able to score 29 points off of Bulldog turnovers.

The Tigers have not lost a game this season when they start Xavier Pinson, Efton Reid, Mwani Wilkinson, Murray and Days going 17-0 with those starting five.

It was a slow start for both LSU and Georgia as they shot a combined 28% from the field going 7-for-25 and 3-for-14 from behind the arc with just under 12 minutes left to play in the first half with the Bulldogs up 10-9.

The Bulldogs used an 8-1 run to go up 15-10, but the Tigers would get back-to-back scores from Days and Murray to tie the game at 15-15. LSU would take a 17-15 lead after an Eason layup with 8:26 left to go before halftime, but Georgia would score five straight points to give them a 20-19 lead over the LSU with 6:44 left in the first half.

Georgia would briefly hold on to the one point lead before LSU took over after Days layup to make it 21-20 with 6:19 left in the first half.

The Tigers would end the first half on a 19-2 run to give them a 16 point lead at 38-22. LSU forced the Bulldogs into 15 first half turnovers and scored 17 points off of them.

In the second half the Tigers pushed their 16 point lead to 26 after a 13-1 run to make it 56-30 with 12:47 left to play in the second half.

The Tigers shot the ball better in the second half from behind the arc going 5-for-10. After shooting just 2-for-13 from three in the second half.

LSU will head to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

