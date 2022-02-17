BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mardi Gras bringing welcomed tourism to the Big Easy

airport
airport(rob masson)
By Rob Masson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in two years, the airport, the expressway, and the cruise ship terminal are teeming with tourists.

The next two weekends will be filled with Carnival activities and people in the hospitality industry, from taxi drivers to tourism leaders, are ready.

Passengers flying into Armstrong International Airport are on the uptick through Carnival, and taxi cabs are once again rolling on the expressway, ferrying an ever-increasing number of visitors.

The next two weekends will be even busier.

“I know hotels are well over 85%, which is a great sign cause we’re gonna have a great Mardi Gras,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Though tourists are glad to be on the move again, some have been caught off guard by the cities COVID restrictions.

“We can’t go in that sandwich shop in there so we are going to go eat and I’m gonna come back,” said Arkansas visitor Sherry Streichen.

In spite of the restrictions, the next two weeks should be close to normal.

“We are not quite back to pre-pandemic but we are seeing a lot of demand,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company.

Though the city’s hotel occupancy rate is around 90% for next weekend, occupancy is expected to be a little lower for Fat Tuesday, which city officials say is not unusual.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Latest News

It's the battle of the best between some of the city's most well-known bakeries.
King of Cake Challenge: Final four king cake bakeries face off
The krewe says it will cancel this year's parade due to a "lack of community interest."
2022 Krewe de Paws of Olde Towne parade canceled due to ‘lack of community interest’
Lucha Krewe
‘Absolutely heartbreaking,’ Lucha Krewe has nearly $5,000 worth of sound equipment stolen
University Medical Center in New Orleans.
La. top medical official doesn’t expect a COVID surge after Mardi Gras