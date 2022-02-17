Nicondra: A strong cold front brings rain and some storms

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are preparing for an active weather day this Thursday. Temperatures are quite warm in the upper 60s and 70s to start the day with a strong southerly wind. A few passing showers moved through during the overnight. Expect more rain through the day Thursday with coverage and intensity increasing around mid-day into the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center places a level 3 risk for severe weather just to our north across central Mississippi where the strongest storms are likely. A level 2 slight risk dips into parts of Tangipahoa and Washington parishes and Pearl River county. The rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and area of Southeast Louisiana around Lake Pontchartrain are in a level one risk meaning that a storm or two will reach severe limits before the end of the afternoon. Rain should pick up through mid-day with the heaviest activity after noon into the early evening. The front moves through later this evening bringing in a strong north wind and allowing us to clear out just in time for the weekend. Friday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. The weekend parade forecast looks good with cool, but mostly dry conditions at least into Sunday night.

