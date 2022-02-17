North Shore mom breaking barriers in the gym

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mother’s love knows no bounds. After receiving the surprise of a lifetime, one North Shore mom decided to dedicate her life’s work to helping others. And it all begins in the gym.

Inside a Mandeville gym, they’re building up a sweat. This is a high-intensity CrossFit class. For many of the participants, it’s also one of the only places they can work out and feel like they fit in.

17-year-old Ben Nader says, “I need to get built up. I’m supported by this group and I am loyal to this group.”

Nader comes every week. He’s a pull-up champ!

Nader’s mom, Michelle says, “We were interested in putting him in a class and there was just nothing available.”

For 17 years his family helped keep him in shape.

“That’s a lot of pressure on mom and dad and brothers and sisters,” Michelle Nader commented.

Until now.

“I wanted to show the workout I did at 5 am this morning, you can do it too we’ll just do some modification,” Megan Bremond said.

Bremond is the creator and instructor of the IFIT class. It stands for inclusive fitness.

“CrossFit is functional movements that you just do at a faster pace but they’re required for independent living and in the community of special needs, they want to live independently,” Bremond explained.

Bremond started out working for a wholesale wine distributor but decided last summer she needed a radical life change.

“I said I want to learn more about how I can help those with special needs do what we do,” Bremond said.

Already a CrossFit enthusiast, she decided to make it her vocation, getting certified as a trainer with a special focus on adaptive workouts.

Bremond comments, “In the special needs community, in the adaptive community they’re going to be told no 90 percent of the time. I want this to be a yes.”

You could say it’s her motherly instinct kicking in. Megan’s almost three-year-old daughter, Sunnie, has down syndrome.

“She is the life of the party, she loves the attention,” Bremond says of her second child.

Upon learning that she’d have a baby with down syndrome, Bremond recalls, “I sort of blacked out I think when the doctor told me because you always hear about it happening and you have friends or acquaintances that you know of with children with special needs and you never assume that you’re going to have one and so it’s just the fear of the unknown.”

While pregnant, Bremond and her husband, Paul poured themselves into learning about down syndrome and how to make sure Sunnie thrives. They want her to be able to do everything her older sister, Piper can.

“Piper loves to work out with me and I eventually want Sunnie in here to work out,” Bremond said.

She’s on her way there despite enduring a myriad of health setbacks in her young life like going through open-heart surgery and intestinal surgery. It’s an incredibly tough journey that many parents of kids with disabilities know all too well. The IFIT program only started at Crossfit of Mandeville in December but there was so much interest early on, that Bremond is already up to five classes a week with the goal of expanding it even more.

She says, “I knew there was a need but I didn’t realize the want and the need.”

For Ben Nader, the results are already paying off. “He works with the football team and the coach now will say, ‘Ben go pick up the ice chest’ and he doesn’t even think twice, he goes and picks up the ice chest and will move it,” Michelle Nader said.

The great thing about this class? It’s for everyone, regardless of age or disability. “I have an adaptive athlete that’s in a wheelchair and we were in a class the other day and we did the exact same workout as everybody else, we just modify it,” Bremond explained.

Because in this CrossFit gym, there’s one common theme.

Bremond says, “It’s giving them a purpose, it’s giving them a goal.”

And getting the athletes ready for life.

“In the world of being a little bit different from a lot of people, being able to work out, makes him like everybody else and he leaves here and he’s finished a CrossFit class, that’s pretty cool, that’s really cool,” Michelle Nader said.

Bremond’s hope? That her daughter Sunnie will one day get as much out of this class that the other students do and will understand that her mom’s deep love for her prompted this movement, crossing over between the world of disability to one where everyone feels included.

“I mean I’m hoping she’ll recognize it and think I’m awesome! But I want her to know that she can do this, I want her to be in a community, in a world just knowing that just because she’s a little different or has different abilities than everyone else that she doesn’t have to take no for an answer,” Bremond said.

The IFit class is held at the CrossFit of Mandeville. For information on joining, you can contact ifitnorthshore@gmail.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.