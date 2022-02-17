BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Pete Carmichael remains as Saints offensive coordinator, report says

New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff....
New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain on Dennis Allen's staff. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, Pool)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- Pete Carmichael will remain as Saints offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network. Carmichael has been with the Saints since 2006 and has been offensive coordinator since 2009.

It was originally reported that Carmichael would stay on staff but in a different role.

Carmichael called offensive plays during the 2012 season when Sean Payton was suspended. Dennis Allen’s coaching staff is coming together. He also reportedly added Johnnie Morton and Doug Marrone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

Michael Thomas missed the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Rehab going ‘very well’ for Saints WR Michael Thomas
Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a noncontact knee injury during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.
REPORT: OBJ believed to have torn ACL
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of him holding his...
Rams player’s wife goes into labor at Super Bowl
Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton in 2022. (Source: Nola.com)
Saints open at 35-1 odds to win Super Bowl 57