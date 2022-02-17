Pete Carmichael remains as Saints offensive coordinator, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- Pete Carmichael will remain as Saints offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network. Carmichael has been with the Saints since 2006 and has been offensive coordinator since 2009.

It was originally reported that Carmichael would stay on staff but in a different role.

Carmichael called offensive plays during the 2012 season when Sean Payton was suspended. Dennis Allen’s coaching staff is coming together. He also reportedly added Johnnie Morton and Doug Marrone.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.