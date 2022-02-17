BBB Accredited Business
Sea Cave Arcade reopens after stolen vehicle crashed through building, injured employee

Sea Cave Arcade in the Bywater with windows smashed.
Sea Cave Arcade in the Bywater with windows smashed.(WVUE)
By Olivia Vidal
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Sea Cave Arcade in the Bywater neighborhood is reopening one month after a stolen vehicle driven by teenagers crashed through the building, severely injuring an employee.

On December 12, 2021, a disgruntled customer threatened the lives of employees and customers, locked them inside, and smashed the windows. He later came back in January 2022, broke in, and smashed all of the vintage arcade games as well.

After that, things only got worse for the arcade.

“After the vandalism, we were closed for about three weeks and reopened for about a week and that’s when the car struck the building,” said co-owner Judah Lea. “We were just standing there when it happened. Heard a loud sound and then boom.”

Sea Cave Arcade in the Bywater
Sea Cave Arcade in the Bywater(WVUE)

Police say 19-year-old Lamar Logan was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV with three teens, ages 17, 14, and 11 in tow.

The Sea Cave employee, Ray, was pushed through the brick wall of the arcade and pinned. He suffered from dozens of broken bones and blood loss. Ray survived but spent a month in the hospital.

“I’m able to seriously say he was actually really lucky... which is crazy because it’s a terribly unlucky event,” said Dinah DeVille, Ray’s longtime partner. “It’s just crazy that he survived, so I’m like so grateful.”

DeVille said Ray is finally out of the hospital and back home, facing a long road to recovery.

Sea Cave employee Ray
Sea Cave employee Ray(WVUE)

“We’re just moving forward slowly. One step at a time,” she said. “He’s expected to walk again but it’s gonna be a while, so we’re just taking things slowly and learning this process.”

DeVille and Lea are thankful Ray is still alive. They’re also thankful for the support from their friends and the community.

“He’s an incredibly resilient guy you know, and I’ve talked to him. He’s in good spirits,” said Lea. “He’s a tough dude. He went through a brick wall so you know, it’s like to have that kind of attitude after is really amazing, and I admire him a lot for it.”

To help Ray with medical expenses, there is a GoFundMe. Click here.

