Trey Songz accused of rape in a $20 million lawsuit; he claims allegations are false

(WVUE) - Trey Songz allegedly raped a woman at a house party in California in 2016, according to the $20 million lawsuit.

An anonymous woman said she had a consensual sexual relationship with Songz before the alleged rape that happened on March 24, 2016, when he became a “savage rapist” according to TMZ.

The lawsuit stated that the woman claims Trey invited her to a house party in L.A., where he invited her upstairs for what she believed would be consensual sex.

She then claims, Trey repeatedly asked her if he could go upstairs to have anal sex with her, and the woman said no and to stop asking. After entering the bedroom, Trey Songz almost turned into a “savage rapist,” according to the suit.

Trey Songz threw the woman on the ground, ripped her pants off, and forced himself on her. The suit continued: The woman screamed in pain and begged for Songz to stop. Even when she tried to fight him off her she says he was overpowering her.

The woman claims she was able to leave after Trey finished raping her. She grabbed her clothes, called an Uber, and went to a medical center to receive care.

The suit claims she suffered “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.” She’s now suing Trey for $20 million in damages.

Songz’s representative, denied the allegations as he now faces two separate sexual assault cases. Songz’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss a separate lawsuit involving Jauhara Jefferies, a woman who accused him of assaulting him at a Miami nightclub in 2018.

In the filing, Songz accused the lawyer representing the two women, Ariel Mitchell, of witness tampering in the Miami suit. Mitchell denied the claims.

A representative for Trey Songz said in a statement, “Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey. Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault. The allegations in this complaint are false. Trey looks forward to having the facts fully aired.”

