Willie Nelson concert canceled due to ongoing COVID concerns

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Legendary musician Willie Nelson will not perform in New Orleans this March as originally scheduled, a Saenger Theater spokesperson confirmed.

Nelson’s tour stop at the Saenger Theatre scheduled for March 13 has been canceled “out of an abundance caution and ongoing concerns as it relates to COVID,” the spokesperson said.

An e-mail from Ticketmaster was sent out to ticket holders on Thursday. Refunds are available via the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster via credit card will automatically be refunded within 30 days, according to the Saenger Theatre.

If ticket holders have any questions, they should contact their original point of purchase.

Willie Nelson & Family was originally scheduled to perform in New Orleans on Nov. 16 before that show was postponed to March.

Willie Nelson is scheduled to perform in New Orleans at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this spring.

