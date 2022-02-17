BBB Accredited Business
Woman jumped from cruise ship after incident with security guards, passengers say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing cruise ship passenger who went overboard a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to USCG, a 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor vessel around 2:28 p.m. on Wed., Feb. 16. approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tues., Feb. 15.

The Coast Guard has not said how the woman ended up in the water, but passengers say there was a disturbance that caused security to detain her with handcuffs. Passengers say she then jumped off the tenth deck and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

In photos shared to Twitter and FOX 8, an empty life preserver was seen in the water off the side of the ship.

A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
The ship circled for hours before the Coast Guard took over search and rescue efforts.

Carnival Valor is expected to dock in New Orleans Thursday morning.

