Bruce: Dry for the weekend parades-A chilly start on the routes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce Katz: Skies have cleared as the cold front brings cooler and drier air to the area. You’ll need the heavy jackets for Friday night parades and Family Gras as evening temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Lows will be falling through the lower 40s during parade time.

Bruce: Here is a look at your weekend parade headlines. Dry skies for all of the weekend krewes. Temps this evening falling through the 40s. Comfy cool Saturday with highs near 60. Saturday night parade temps in the upper 40s. Few more clouds but warmer Sunday high mid 60s. pic.twitter.com/t4ZvPXNsFx — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 18, 2022

Saturday starts out chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will be comfy cool and nice with a good bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks spectacular with highs back in the upper 60s as a warm front pushes back into the region. Some rain may return to the forecast by Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.