Bruce: Dry for the weekend parades-A chilly start on the routes
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce Katz: Skies have cleared as the cold front brings cooler and drier air to the area. You’ll need the heavy jackets for Friday night parades and Family Gras as evening temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Lows will be falling through the lower 40s during parade time.
Saturday starts out chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will be comfy cool and nice with a good bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks spectacular with highs back in the upper 60s as a warm front pushes back into the region. Some rain may return to the forecast by Monday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.