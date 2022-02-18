BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Bruce: Dry for the weekend parades-A chilly start on the routes

Dry for the Krewes
Dry for the Krewes(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bruce Katz: Skies have cleared as the cold front brings cooler and drier air to the area. You’ll need the heavy jackets for Friday night parades and Family Gras as evening temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Lows will be falling through the lower 40s during parade time.

Saturday starts out chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will be comfy cool and nice with a good bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks spectacular with highs back in the upper 60s as a warm front pushes back into the region. Some rain may return to the forecast by Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Latest News

Chilly, but mostly dry for weekend parades.
Nicondra: Chilly, but nice heading into a big Carnival weekend
Morning weather update for Fri., Feb. 18 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Feb. 18 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather for Fri., Feb. 18
Afternoon weather for Fri., Feb. 18
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 2/17
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 2/17