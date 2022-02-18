BBB Accredited Business
Cynthia Perkins sentenced in Livingston Parish court

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years in Livingston Parish court on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Prior to sentencing, Perkins issued an apology to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims, and Livingston Parish.

Cynthia Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors on Monday, Feb. 14 in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband, Dennis Perkins.

Perkins pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

She was sentenced Friday to 40 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation or parole. One of production of child porn: 30 years concurrent one count of conspiracy of mingling harmful substances, one year consecutive will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

