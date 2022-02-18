BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Here’s what 1 million mosquitoes looks like

Lee County Mosquito Control in Florida is all the buzz after they posted photos of one million mosquitoes on social media. (SOURCE: WINK, CNN)
By Sydney Persing
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WINK) – Have you ever felt like you were being attacked by 1 million mosquitoes? You might have a better idea of what that actually looks like now, thanks to researchers in Florida.

It’s not unusual to see the folks at Lee County Mosquito Control collect mosquitoes.

“We’re collecting these … all the time,” said Erik Jackson, the deputy director of mosquito control.

But it is unusual to see them collect 1 million of them.

“We’ve had people call and say the mosquitoes are terrible, we got a million mosquitoes around us,” Jackson said. “So, I mean, we’ve heard that so often you know, when there is that biting pressure, when the mosquitoes are around. I thought, ‘You know, people really need to see what a million mosquitoes looks like.’”

The massive collection was piled up high in a bright orange Home Depot bucket.

“I’m walking down the hallway, and I see our biologists there with a pile of mosquitoes sitting on the table. I think several of us came in to take pictures,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the picture of the mosquitoes got Twitter talking.

They weren’t collected for fun, however. They were collected for science and are part of a project with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to see if trapping is good for actual mosquito control instead of just research purposes.

“I mean, you look at this, you think it’s promising but...we’ll see,” Jackson said.

The 1 million mosquitoes were trapped in one area of Sanibel Island in the summer of 2021. With another year of research ahead, scientists are hopeful they can take some of the bite out of future mosquito seasons.

Copyright 2022 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports
Tandem Diabetes Care says the app connects to a special insulin pump that gives needed doses of...
FDA approves 1st app to deliver insulin doses
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban