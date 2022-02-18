BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

LSU announces dates for 2022 spring football practices, spring game

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced when it will hold its first spring football practice and the date of the annual spring game.

The first practice under new head coach Brian Kelly will take place on March 24. The pro day will be held on April 6. The spring game will be played on April 23.

Below is the tweet that was posted about the spring football practice dates:

The Tigers will open the 2022 football season against Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break
Byrielle Hebert, 20, is awaiting a June 6 trial for the 2019 killing of Zelda Townsend. Booked...
New Orleans judge lowers defendant’s bond in first-degree murder case to $7,600

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the AFC championship NFL football game...
Former LSU star QB Joe Burrow named AP Comeback Player of the Year
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after they beat the Kansas City...
‘He’s been doing this’: Ja’Marr Chase’s father says his son’s success is nothing new
Joe Burrow and Tyler Shelvin recreate a shoulder-carry photo from an LSU victory over rival...
Burrow, Shelvin re-create iconic picture after AFC Championship victory
Prean will play wide receiver for the Wildcats.
Khai Prean preparing to be the next great talent at St. James
Kyle Edwards signals touchdown after reaching the end zone for Destrehan
Former Destrehan star RB transfers from Alabama to Southeastern