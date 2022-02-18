New Orleans native talks directing ‘Jeen Yuhs’, Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week, Jeen Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy debuted on Netflix and the three-part docuseries will paint an intimate portrait of the rise of billionaire hip-hop superstar Kanye West.

New Orleans native Chike Ozah directed the film and he says that not long after studying film at an art school, he fell into work at MTV which lead to a connection to the film’s co-director Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who introduced him to West.

“I grew up in Uptown on Jackson by Daneel,” Ozah said. “I went to St. Martin’s by Airline and from there I went to SCAD (Savannah College for Art and Design). That led me to MTV where I met Coodie and he introduced me to Kanye.”

Simmons and Ozah would then go on to direct West’s first music video for “Through the Wire”.

Music videos weren’t the only thing Simmond and Ozah would produce before West became a worldwide name. He said that for Jeen Yuhs, Ozah and Simmons has the task of looking back through the years and editing 330 hours that give the world an inside view of West’s journey from humble beginnings to the largest of stages.

The documentary follows West over a 20-year period — both this teaser and the trailer released in September begin with footage from 2002 — and shows behind-the-scenes footage of West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The doc is also said to look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West.

Last year, West won his first gospel Grammy and 22nd career Grammy for his “Jesus Is King” album, marking the first time since 2013 that he has received the award. “Donda” is up for five 2022 Grammys.

