Nicondra: Chilly, but nice heading into a big Carnival weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clearing and chilly conditions this Friday after a front pushed through late Thursday. Temperatures will be cool once again with highs on Friday only in the middle 50s. You’ll need the heavy jackets for Friday night parades and Family Gras as evening temperatures will fall quickly after sunset. Saturday starts out chilly with lows in the 30s and 40s. The afternoon will be just a bit warmer and nice with a good bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday looks spectacular with highs back in the upper 60s as a warm front pushes back into the region. Some rain may return to the forecast by Monday.

