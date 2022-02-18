NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the murder of a man in Algiers Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane.

According to investigators, Fourth District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, the officers located the victim inside of an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene where they pronounced the victim deceased.

There is no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Homicide Detective Barret Morton is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

