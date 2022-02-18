BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

A homicide investigation graphic
A homicide investigation graphic(KMOV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating the murder of a man in Algiers Friday.

The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cobblestone Lane.

According to investigators, Fourth District officers responded to a call of a shooting and upon their arrival, the officers located the victim inside of an apartment suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene where they pronounced the victim deceased.

There is no further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Homicide Detective Barret Morton is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
See how many pothole complaints are filed in Louisiana
homicide
NOPD investigating homicide on South Broad Street
Mario Funez, 49, has surrendered to authorities in Tangipahoa.
Man accused of sexual abuse of juvenile turns himself in, Tangipahoa sheriff says
FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
New Orleans native talks directing ‘Jeen Yuhs’, Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries