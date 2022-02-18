NOPD investigating homicide on South Broad Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 2200 block of Cobblestone. Fourth District officers responded to a call of a shooting and found a man shot at the location. EMS pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The initial call was made at 6:48 a.m.

The northbound lanes of South Broad Street are currently closed between Tulane Avenue and Banks Street as part of this investigation. Drivers in this area are asked to use alternate routes.

The roadway will reopen once the scene investigation is complete.

This is a developing story.

