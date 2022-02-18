BBB Accredited Business
Streets of Covington filled with energy as Krewe of Olympia gears up to roll

“For someone who grew up here in Covington and has enjoyed the parades since I was a little boy, to not have it last year was a big miss,” said Mayor Mark Johnson.
By David Jones
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The energy in Covington is palpable as businesses and residents gear up for the Krewe of Olympia to make its return to the small town’s streets.

“It’s a traditional parade, traditional floats, traditional costumes, traditional masked members, it’s a Covington tradition,” said the unnamed Krewe captain. “A bunch of bands, a bunch of marching groups, just a great nighttime parade experience.”

The Krewe of Olympia was founded in 1965 by a group of St. Tammany residents wanting to bring New Orleans-style Mardi Gras to the Northshore.

Like other parades, the Krewe of Olympia took a hiatus in 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But now they’re back, and people on the streets of Covington are excited for the fun, family-friendly atmosphere of the parade.

“Everybody loves coming out, socializing, especially after the Covid, and just having a great time. I mean it represents our little town,” said Chris Cossich.

And, locally, businesses are looking forward to a busy weekend as paradegoers from both Covington and surrounding Northshore towns arrive for the parade.

“It just gets everybody together. There’s family, kids, friends, everyone comes and hangs out and has a good time,” said Rebecca Elliott at Rock-N-Blues Bar. “If you don’t have drinks, snacks, whatever, somebody else is gonna have it. They’re gonna wanna share it.”

What makes Krewe of Olympia unique, said Mayor Mark Johnson, is the fact that it truly is a local parade, by locals and for locals.

“[Riders] know the people in the crowd, and the people in the crowd know who they are, and I think that makes it a lot of fun,” Johnson said. “For someone who grew up here in Covington and has enjoyed the parades since I was a little boy, to not have it last year was a big miss.”

The Krewe of Olympia will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, beginning in Downtown Covington at North Columbia Street and Jefferson Street.

From there, the parade will go into nearby residential neighborhoods, making a loop and coming back to end where it began in downtown.

