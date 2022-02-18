‘They will never have an empty wine glass’: Krewe of Cork revelers celebrate wine, food, friends and fun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One Mardi Gras tradition to make its return to the French Quarter is the parade of the Krewe of Cork, a group of 400 revelers enjoying fun, food, friends and, most importantly: wine.

The krewe dates back to 2000, when a group of friends met at a restaurant for their monthly luncheon.

“We just felt silly one day and said ‘Oh, let’s go outside and throw our corks at people.’ So we did a little mini parade, 40 of us,” said Gillian Pierce, Royal Coordinator of the krewe. “As time went on, we said ‘We have to call ourselves a krewe, the Krewe of Cork.”

For Mardi Gras, the krewe selects a place to meet, eat and parade through the French Quarter. After, they celebrate the king and queen’s party.

“21 years later, I’m still the king,” said King Patrick van Hoorebeck, a permanent king of the krewe. “They will never have an empty wine glass. The wine is always full. The glass is always full. If the glass not full, we give them a ticket. They cannot parade next year.”

What if your wine glass is empty once the parade begins?

“We have people who serve wine during the parade, and they call them the wine police. They have a t-shirt, wine police to serve and pour,” Hoorebeck said.

Like other parades, the Krewe of Cork was on a hiatus last year due to Coronavirus.

But it couldn’t hold them down for a second year.

“We’re all very happy,” Pierce said. “It’s been a long time and we needed to get out here and have fun and we’re going to do that.”

