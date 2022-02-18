BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘They will never have an empty wine glass’: Krewe of Cork revelers celebrate wine, food, friends and fun

“We have people who serve wine during the parade, and they call them the wine police. They have a t-shirt, wine police to serve and pour.”
By David Jones
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One Mardi Gras tradition to make its return to the French Quarter is the parade of the Krewe of Cork, a group of 400 revelers enjoying fun, food, friends and, most importantly: wine.

The krewe dates back to 2000, when a group of friends met at a restaurant for their monthly luncheon.

“We just felt silly one day and said ‘Oh, let’s go outside and throw our corks at people.’ So we did a little mini parade, 40 of us,” said Gillian Pierce, Royal Coordinator of the krewe. “As time went on, we said ‘We have to call ourselves a krewe, the Krewe of Cork.”

For Mardi Gras, the krewe selects a place to meet, eat and parade through the French Quarter. After, they celebrate the king and queen’s party.

“21 years later, I’m still the king,” said King Patrick van Hoorebeck, a permanent king of the krewe. “They will never have an empty wine glass. The wine is always full. The glass is always full. If the glass not full, we give them a ticket. They cannot parade next year.”

What if your wine glass is empty once the parade begins?

“We have people who serve wine during the parade, and they call them the wine police. They have a t-shirt, wine police to serve and pour,” Hoorebeck said.

Like other parades, the Krewe of Cork was on a hiatus last year due to Coronavirus.

But it couldn’t hold them down for a second year.

“We’re all very happy,” Pierce said. “It’s been a long time and we needed to get out here and have fun and we’re going to do that.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Viewer video captures cars doing donuts and blocking traffic in the CBD on Sun., Feb. 6.
VIDEO: Cars cut donuts while crowd blocks traffic in the CBD
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan

Latest News

Kenner Council
Kenner Council
The Krewe of Cork
The Krewe of Cork
Kane Burns
Driver with previous DWI accused of being impaired in crash that killed 73-year-old
A homicide investigation graphic
NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers