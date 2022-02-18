BBB Accredited Business
Wordle could help long-haul COVID survivors, psychologists say

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
By Brittany Weiner and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) – Wordle has taken the internet by storm. The daily puzzle gives people six guesses to figure out the five-letter mystery word.

According to WSMV, psychologists say this new addiction has potential cognitive benefits, especially for long-haul COVID survivors dealing with brain fog.

Vanderbilt psychologist Dr. Jim Jackson said it’s recommended long-haul COVID survivors take part in day-to-day activities to improve brain health. He says Wordle could be one of those actions.

“Wordle is not a magic wand for these people, I don’t want to suggest it is, but it likely is an activity that could really be helpful in preserving the cognition that they have,” Jackson said.

Playing games like Scrabble or chess, doing puzzles or playing an instrument are other ways to keep your brain healthy.

Jackson said the daily word game is also a healthy distraction in contrast to things like “doomscrolling” on your phone.

