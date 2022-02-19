Jobert, Money shine as No. 8 LSU opens Jay Johnson era with win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (1-0) opened up the Jay Johnson era and the 2022 season with a 13-1 win over the Maine Black Bears on Friday, Feb. 18, in Alex Box Stadium. The Tigers finished with 12 hits, including four extra bases hits and scored 13 runs.

Before the game started and the new era began Hall of Fame and former LSU coach Paul Mainieri threw out the first pitch.

Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Sophomore pitcher Blake Money (1-0) got the start on the mound for the Tigers and pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits, with a walk and striking out a career 10 batters. After getting the leadoff batter, Jordan Schulefand out in the top of the first inning, Money would follow with five straight strikeouts.

LSU pitcher Blake Money (44) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Brayden Jobert would get the first hit of the ‘22 season in the bottom of the second inning with a single through the right side. In the bottom fourth inning Jobert would get the first home run of the season with a solo shot to right field, it would be his first as a Tiger.

BRAYDEN JOBERT 💣



▪️First HR as a Tiger

▪️First HR of the season

▪️Tigers on the board



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/8PuXKaPbpn — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 19, 2022

In the bottom of the fifth inning Tre’ Morgan would single up the middle and then advance to second on an error. He would later come around to score on Jacob Berry’s first RBI and single as a Tiger to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning the Tigers would score three runs to extend their lead over the Black Bears. Alex Milazzo’s RBI single would score Jack Merrifield to make it 3-0. Then the Freshman All-American Morgan would hit his first triple of the season to center field scoring two runs to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the seventh inning Dylan Crews would get his first hit of the season followed by Cade Doughty’s first hit of the season as well. Jobert would continue his hot start as a first time Tiger as he hit an RBI sac-fly to center field to score Crews to make it 6-0.

Jordan Thompson would also get his first hit of the season a RBI single to right center scoring Doughty to make it 7-0. Thompson would later come around to score on two errors by Maine to make it 8-0 after seven innings.

End 7 | JT gets around and Bryce Collins is now in to pitch



Maine - 0

LSU - 8

📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/nISixzrTwF — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 19, 2022

In the bottom of the eighth inning the Tigers would add on to their lead, marking the fifth straight inning with runs. Doughty would get his second hit of the game with a two run double scoring Crews and Morgan to make it 10-0.

Double Double@Cadedoughty brings two home on a double to take the Tigers up 10-0



📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/qgCqpBJsNB — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 19, 2022

Freshman Josh Stevenson, the brother of former LSU All-American Andrew Stevenson, would hit an RBI groundout to score Crews to make it 11-0. Then Giovanni DiGiacomo would hit a two run double to right field to score Doughty and Jobert to make it 13-0.

Scout Knotts would finally get the Black Bears on the board with a solo shot to left center to make it 13-1.

Game two between LSU and Maine is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Ma’Khail Hilliard is set to start for the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.