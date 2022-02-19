BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones records new version of ‘When The Levee Breaks’ for charity

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones recently joined 17 musicians from around the globe to...
Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones recently joined 17 musicians from around the globe to record a new version of 'When The Levee Breaks' for a charity effort.(MGN)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones has joined 17 musicians from around the globe to record a new version of the blues classic “When The Levee Breaks,” Rolling Stone magazine reported.

The song was written by Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie in 1929, two years after the Great Mississippi Flood that affected 10 states, including Mississippi and Louisiana. Jones’ former supergroup introduced the song to a new generation when it covered the track on the album Led Zeppelin IV.

The new version and its accompanying music video were produced by Sebastian Robertson and Mark Johnson as part of Playing for Change’s Song Around the World initiative. Revenue generated from the song will benefit the charity partners of Peace Through Music, which the report says includes environmental organizations Conservation International, American Rivers, Reverb, the WWF and the Playing For Change Foundation.

Jones was recruited to play bass on the track while 17 other musicians from around the world also recorded their parts individually. They include guitarist Derek Trucks, singer Susan Tedeschi and vocalists including Elle Marja Eira of Norway and Mihirangi of New Zealand.

“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with (Hurricane) Katrina,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically. ... I had no idea what the other parts would sound like as we each recorded remotely, so it was a real thrill when I finally got to see and hear all of these incredibly talented musicians in the finished video.”

That finished product can be viewed here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 9,...
New Orleans native talks directing ‘Jeen Yuhs’, Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries
Covington parades preview
Streets of Covington filled with energy as Krewe of Olympia gears up to roll
Ritchie Valens, Buddy Holly, and J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson
On this day: Plane crash kills Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 1959
Regina King and son Ian Alexander Jr. attended the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in this September...
Actress-director Regina King’s only child dies of suicide at age 26