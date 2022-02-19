BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold.
There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold.
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold.

“We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said.

The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in Lake Charles, demand skyrockets this time of year with the holiday seasons of Lent and Mardi Gras. Increased demand with limited supply is making crawdads more expensive by the pound, and traps are coming up light.

“Right now it’s a mad dash and we’re just not catching the crawfish,” crawfish catcher Matt Frey said.

Winter weather has contributed to some of the issues, another is a lack of bait.

“Right now, we’re seeing a major shortage in the bait that’s used to catch crawfish and crabs,” Soileau said. “They can’t get as much bait as they need and the prices are going up because of supply and demand as well so that’s kind of filtering down.”

Crawfish sellers want consumers to know they aren’t benefiting from price increases.

“Unfortunately, with everything going on these days, we have to buy it for so much more and we’re still making the same, so it’s not like we’re making a killing or anything,” Soileau said.

We have an up-to-date list of crawfish prices around the Lake Area here.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones recently joined 17 musicians from around the globe to...
Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones records new version of ‘When The Levee Breaks’ for charity
The first major weekend of Carnival 2022 parades kicked off Friday (Feb. 18) in New Orleans and...
Carnival revelers celebrate return of big parades in New Orleans, Metairie
Metairie Carnival parades and Family Gras for Friday, Feb. 18
Metairie Carnival parades and Family Gras for Friday, Feb. 18
Uptown Carnival parades for Friday, Feb. 18
Uptown Carnival parades for Friday, Feb. 18
Hispanic Vax
Louisiana’s Hispanic vaccination rate is above other ethic groups