Man found shot to death early Saturday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 45-year-old man was fatally shot early Saturday (Feb. 19) in New Orleans East, police said.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive at approximately 4:54 a.m., the NOPD said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Investigators have not disclosed whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Daniel Hiatt at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

