Man killed by gunshot to head early Saturday in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the head early Saturday (Feb. 19) in New Orleans East, police said.

The adult victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was found in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive at approximately 4:54 a.m., the NOPD said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Investigators have not disclosed whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.