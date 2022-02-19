BBB Accredited Business
Man killed by gunshot to head early Saturday in New Orleans East

A man was found fatally shot in the head early Saturday (Feb. 19) in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive in New Orleans East, police said.
A man was found fatally shot in the head early Saturday (Feb. 19) in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive in New Orleans East, police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in the head early Saturday (Feb. 19) in New Orleans East, police said.

The adult victim, whose age and identity have not been disclosed, was found in the 4600 block of Rosalia Drive at approximately 4:54 a.m., the NOPD said.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by New Orleans EMS personnel.

Investigators have not disclosed whether they have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

