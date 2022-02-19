BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Married couple arrested for planning to rob Goodwill store in West Virginia, police say

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
By Andrew Colegrove and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A married couple was arrested after police say the husband was overheard talking about plans to rob a Goodwill store in West Virginia.

Andy “AJ” Maynard and Samantha Maynard were arrested at the Lavalette, West Virginia, store around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to WSAZ.

Minutes after an employee reported overhearing the potential threat, members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit arrived.

Thompson said Andy Maynard was a fugitive from Kentucky and his wife was wanted on drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia. Both are convicted felons, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

Deputies said they saw a handgun in the driver seat of the couple’s vehicle, a sawed-off shotgun in the back seat and a revolver on the console by the passenger seat.

The sheriff says a third person fled from the suspects’ vehicle while deputies were inside the Goodwill store.

Thompson said West Virginia State Police troopers assisted deputies and will execute a search warrant on the vehicle. More charges are pending.

Mike Bayless works across the street.

“When it’s this close to you, a stone’s throw away across the street, it’s unnerving,” Bayless said. “I definitely don’t want anybody at Goodwill to be getting harmed.”

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
King Of Cake
VOTE NOW: NOLA Weekend King of Cake Challenge
Family members identified a man shot and killed by JPSO deputies as Christopher Vallee, 32.
‘My son is gone now;’ Family grieves man shot dead by JPSO deputies after refusing to get out of car
Police tape.
15-year-old alleged carjacker steals a vehicle, runs over the driver, and leads police on chase in Harahan
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson last played for the Pels in 2020-21 season. (AP...
Zion Williamson’s return to the court could come after the all-star break

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst,...
Last Afghan refugees leave NJ base after chaotic evacuation
To honor the 150th year of the Rex Organization, its Pro Bono Publico Foundation on Saturday...
Rex foundation pledges $1.5 million in grant aid to New Orleans schools, mentorship programs to honor 150th year
Players and leaders of the team say it's a frustrating situation, but they will stand strong in...
Adventist high school basketball team plans to forfeit playoff game scheduled during Sabbath