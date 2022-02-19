BBB Accredited Business
Rex foundation pledges $1.5 million in grant aid to New Orleans schools, mentorship programs to honor 150th year



By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - To honor the 150th anniversary of Rex, the organization’s charitable arm on Saturday (Feb. 19) announced a commitment to donate $1.5 million in grant money to support New Orleans schools, educational and mentorship programs before the current school year ends.

Officials from Rex’s Pro Bono Publico Foundation made the announcement at the Rex Den, and said that $1 million of the targeted amount already has been distributed to 78 recipients. The remaining grant commitment will be dispersed before schools break for the summer, the organization said.

This year marks the seventh consecutive year that the foundation has provided at least $1 million in grants, Rex said in a statement.

The foundation has funded more than $10.3 million in grants over the past 15 grant cycles, mostly in the form of operational grants “that serve to support the important work being done in our schools,” the statement said. “Those grants provide school leaders additional funds to do what they would not otherwise be able to do.”

Foundation board member Merritt Lane said, “The Pro Bono Publico Foundation’s donors, as well as other local foundations we partner with, recognize the importance of this investment in our children and our future. We have made tremendous progress, but we recognize there is much work still to do to ensure excellence in all of our schools.”

