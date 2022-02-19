Zack: Great parade weather all weekend long

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After what seems like forever, the Carnival parades are rolling again and the weather is setting up to be just perfect this weekend for all things outdoors.

There will be some periods of clouds Saturday, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Those staying out for the night parades should bundle up, as temperatures will be falling back into the 40s.

Things get even warmer on Sunday, as highs jump into the upper 60s to finish the weekend with some clouds building in the area. The rain chance this weekend, however, is ZERO.

The new work week will start with some showers in the forecast, especially Monday morning. Outside of that, the week ahead looks quite warm and humid. Sea fog likely becomes a daily problem along, with a humid sprinkle possible anytime. The next front arrives in the Thursday/Friday time frame. This could bring a slightly better rain chance, but whether Thursday night’s parades would be affect depends on timing.

By next weekend, things look colder but also maybe unsettled. A Gulf low possibly leads to rain chances Saturday or Sunday. By Mardi Gras, we trend warmer and dry, for now.

