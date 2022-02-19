BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Great parade weather all weekend long

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s
By Zack Fradella
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After what seems like forever, the Carnival parades are rolling again and the weather is setting up to be just perfect this weekend for all things outdoors.

There will be some periods of clouds Saturday, but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Those staying out for the night parades should bundle up, as temperatures will be falling back into the 40s.

Things get even warmer on Sunday, as highs jump into the upper 60s to finish the weekend with some clouds building in the area. The rain chance this weekend, however, is ZERO.

The new work week will start with some showers in the forecast, especially Monday morning. Outside of that, the week ahead looks quite warm and humid. Sea fog likely becomes a daily problem along, with a humid sprinkle possible anytime. The next front arrives in the Thursday/Friday time frame. This could bring a slightly better rain chance, but whether Thursday night’s parades would be affect depends on timing.

By next weekend, things look colder but also maybe unsettled. A Gulf low possibly leads to rain chances Saturday or Sunday. By Mardi Gras, we trend warmer and dry, for now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

