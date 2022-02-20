Carnival parade fun continues over joyous weekend in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Carnival season’s first major weekend of parades kicked into high gear, with 10 parades rolling Saturday in and around New Orleans and another six scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 20).

Revelers along the Uptown New Orleans route expressed joy and gratitude for the return of a traditional Mardi Gras in 2022, despite ongoing concern for the coronavirus pandemic that shut down the processions in 2021.

Saturday’s slate of five New Orleans parades brought throngs of people lining the Uptown route and lit up cash registers for appreciative businesses on the path. The krewes of Pontchartrain, Choctaw and Freret paraded in the afternoon, before the krewes of Sparta and Pygmalion rolled in the evening.

Paradegoers also took to the streets Saturday night in Metairie, where the Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters and the Centurions sent processions down the crowded Veterans Boulevard parade route.

Among the celebrity guests riding in Mad Hatters were Fox 8 anchors Lee Zurik and Kim Holden, respectively dressed as the Knave of Hearts and the Butterfly Queen in the “Alice in Wonderland”-themed parade.

Parades also rolled Saturday outside of New Orleans and Jefferson Parish.

The Knights of Nemesis staged their 16th annual parade in St. Bernard Parish with 50 units including 14 floats.

And Saturday night’s North Shore parade enthusiasts enjoyed the Olympia parade in Covington and the Titans parade in Slidell.

The latter event narrowly avoided a tragedy when an oncoming train had to make an emergency stop because of children seen playing on the tracks. No injuries were reported, but Slidell Police said repairs were required for train cars that detached during the emergency braking.

Sunday’s parade schedule, available here on our NOLAweekend.com page, includes the Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur parades starting at 11 a.m. on the Uptown New Orleans route, Atlas rolling at 4 p.m. in Metairie, and Dionysus starting at 1 p.m. in Slidell.

Costumed dog lovers also can enjoy the Krewe of Barkus parade that starts at 2 p.m. at Armstrong Park and proceeds through the French Quarter.

