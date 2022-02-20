Child almost hit by train in Slidell along Krewe of Titans parade route

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - According to a Facebook post from Slidell Police Department, two children were on the tracks and were almost hit by an oncoming train.

The incident happened along the Krewe of Titian’s parade route on Front Street. The train applied emergency brakes just in time, causing some of the rail cars to detach.

A repair crew was called out to make repairs. No injuries were reported.

Slidell Police is reminding everyone to use extreme caution along railroad tracks during parades.

