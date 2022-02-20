BBB Accredited Business
Child almost hit by train in Slidell along Krewe of Titans parade route

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - According to a Facebook post from Slidell Police Department, two children were on the tracks and were almost hit by an oncoming train.

The incident happened along the Krewe of Titian’s parade route on Front Street. The train applied emergency brakes just in time, causing some of the rail cars to detach.

A repair crew was called out to make repairs. No injuries were reported.

Slidell Police is reminding everyone to use extreme caution along railroad tracks during parades.

A short while ago, there was an incident involving a train on Front St (along the parade route). Two children were on...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

