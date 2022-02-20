BBB Accredited Business
Children nearly hit by train in Slidell near Krewe of Titans’ parade route

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two children playing on tracks Saturday night (Feb. 19) during a Mardi Gras parade nearly were hit by an oncoming train, Slidell police said.

The incident happened near the Krewe of Titans’ parade route on Front Street. The train applied emergency brakes just in time, causing some of the rail cars to detach.

No injuries were reported, but a crew had to be called out to make repairs, police said in a social media post.

Slidell Police reminded paradegoers to use extreme caution along railroad tracks during parades.

Train Incident UPDATE: The train has been repaired. The train conductor is waiting for the parade crowd to clear so they...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

