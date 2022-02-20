Man killed Sunday in Seventh Ward, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in the Seventh Ward early Sunday morning (Feb. 20), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man around 7:29 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed.

Police did not say whether investigators have developed a suspect or motive in the killing.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to contact the NOPD’s homicide division at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

