Nicondra: A few showers for the start of the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we close out a perfect weekend of parade weather a few showers are likely moving into the day on Monday. Expect more clouds and about a 30% rain coverage as several upper disturbances move past the region. We will see a slight chance for a shower each day, but no day looks to be a real washout. Timing so far looks to keep the long parade stretch into Mardi Gras mostly dry. Tuesday is the best chance for a thunderstorm and that would more likely be north near the Mississippi boarder. Temperatures warm significantly with overnight lows in the 50s and highs back in the upper 70s near 80 through the middle of the week. A front moves through late night Thursday into Friday bringing much cooler conditions back into play for Carnival’s big weekend finale. We’ll get more specific on timing as the week goes on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.