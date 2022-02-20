Nicondra: Pleasant finish to parade weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pleasant conditions around as we finish out a nice Carnival weekend. Expect a few more clouds and a bit warmer temperatures Sunday as winds turn more on shore. The day will start with lows in the upper 30s and 40. By the afternoon expect highs in the upper 60s near 70 under partly to a mostly cloudy sky. Monday more clouds and a chance for rain moves in with a warm front. Highs will bounce back into the low to middle 70s with lows in the upper 50s near 60. The warming trend continues into the week ahead with a low rain chance sticking around into the middle of the week as the week long stretch of parading begins Tuesday evening. Right now it does nor appear an of the days will be a washout with just passing to spotty showers.

